MUSCLE SHOALS — Roger Thomas, age 64, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. A memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. He retired from TVA as a project manager. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Ferris Thomas.
Survivors include his wife, Kristine Thomas; mother, Constance Thomas; son, Garrett Thomas (Nikki); daughter, Skylar McClellan (David); brothers, Skipper Thomas (Pam) and Michael Thomas; grandsons, Caden and Collin; nieces, Tonya Hayes and Kristie Woodfin.
Colbert Memorial is directing.
