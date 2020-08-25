LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Roger Wayne Suggs, 67, died August 24, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Deerfield Cemetery, Lawrenceburg with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a self-employed truck driver.

