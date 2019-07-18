FLORENCE — Roger Charles Woodworth passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born at home in Durham, NH, during a blizzard on January 20, 1925, the youngest of five children who were born to Harry C. and Martha W. Woodworth. His father was an Agricultural Economics professor at the University of New Hampshire, and his mother was a homemaker and former kindergarten teacher. Roger enjoyed growing up in a rural farm environment near the ocean and mountains.
At age 18 he joined the Navy, since World War II had started. He was assigned as crew on a Higgins boat on an attack transport ship, the U.S.S. George Clymer, and participated in the second wave on D-Day at Okinawa.
After the war, Roger attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated with a degree in Economics in June 1948. He then moved to Ames, IA, for graduate work in Agricultural Economics at Iowa State University. He met Joyce Quire at a dance and they were married in Des Moines, IA, in July 1950. They were together for 52 years and had three children and later one grandchild, Chris, who was the apple of his Grandpa’s eye.
Roger earned his PhD at Iowa State and the family moved to Athens, GA, in September 1953 for his position at the University of Georgia. In August 1961 they moved to Florence, AL, where he went to work for TVA at Muscle Shoals. He enjoyed his career at TVA and remained there for many years until his retirement.
A year after his wife Joyce passed away in 2002, he met Marie Bevis Sloan at a senior dance in Florence. They were married in April 2004 and enjoyed going to dances for many years.
Roger appreciated working with his many colleagues over the years at TVA and other organizations. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals and past member of the Exchange Club. He enjoyed reading, current events, history, gardening, woodworking and traveling, especially on trains. He always loved talking with family and friends about a wide variety of subjects and added his unique point of view. He was a man of many interests who was always ready to take on a new project to the very end of his life.
Roger was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce V. Quire Woodworth; his daughter, Jean V. Woodworth; his parents; his stepson, Steve Sloan; his brothers, Harold C. Woodworth and John C. Woodworth; his sisters, Alice W. Davis and Martha W. Kunze; and his niece, Kathryn Kunze.
Roger is survived by his wife, Marie Bevis Woodworth of Florence; his son, James Woodworth and wife, Sally of Blairsville, GA; his daughter, Anne Woodworth of Florence and his grandson, Christopher Woodworth of Blairsville, GA. Also surviving are his stepdaughter-in-law, Donna Sloan and stepgranddaughter, Taylor Sloan, both of Powell, TN; nieces and nephews.
All were dear to his heart.
His caregivers, Bonnie Davis and June Phillips provided loving care to Roger and Marie in the last few years of his life. The family appreciates Dr. Wayne Stanley and all his doctors and nurses for their excellent care.
Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Carl Gebhardt officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Habitat for Humanity.
