MUSCLE SHOALS — Roger Cecil Young, 76, of Muscle Shoals passed away Friday, October 28th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was retired from Simpson’s Body Shop after over 30 years. Originally from Florence, AL, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy from aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal during the Vietnam War from 1963-1967.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Helen Young; sister, Martha Gresham; and father and mother-in-law, Lois and Onita Quillen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Janice Young; sons, Josh and Doug; daughter, Vicky; brother, Phillip Young of Muscle Shoals; sisters, Connie Garrett (Danny), and Julia Crow (Gary) all of Florence; special brother-in-law, Mike Quillen; and special friend, Danny Simpson, whom he considered a son.
He was an avid smallmouth bass fisherman who loved cars and spending time with his family. A special thanks is given to Dr. William Carroll and Dr. Jeff Nix of UAB Hospital, Dr. Courtney Bowen, Dr. Mark Smith, Dr. Anthony Horton, and to the nurses and staff of Centerwell Home Health, formerly known as Kindred at Home, Kim, Carla, Carlo, Joey, Jeff, Robin, Kaitlyn, and others who are too numerous to mention who provided him excellent care and compassion during his illness, and also to our special friend, Amy.
A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at a later date.
You may sign the online register and leave condolences at colbertmemorial.com.
