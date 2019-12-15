FLORENCE — Roland Byrd, 74, died December 11, 2019. Funeral is noon Tuesday at Healing Fountain Apostolic Church, Sheffield, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home directing.
