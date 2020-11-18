ANDERSON — Roland Coy Middlebrooks, 67, died November 14, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date in Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Middlebrook’s family.

