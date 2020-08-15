SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Roland Edward “Eddie” Rogers, 51, died August 13, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Tabernacle. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Chapel Grove Cemetery. He was employed at the Maury County Property Assessor’s Office.

