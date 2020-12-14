ROGERSVILLE — Rollie Eugene “Gene” Nafe, 81, departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at NAMC Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Cedar Grove Church of Christ and retired from 3M, Decatur of over 30 years of service.
Visitation will be Monday, December 14th, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 15th, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with David Paden officiating. Burial will follow in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. Pallbearers will be T.J. Wright, Will Nafe, Will Wright, Nathan Brooks, Trey Prince, Michael Bearden; honorary, Tyler Nafe, Ben Nafe and granddaughters.
Mr. Nafe was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Monnie Nafe; wife and best friend of 54 ½ years, Joyce Ann Fleming Nafe; son, Tony Nafe; sister, Wilma Curtis; brother, Raymond Nafe and second wife, Edna White Nafe. He is survived by his children, Anita (Charley) Prince and their children, T.J. (Jaime) Wright, Salora (Mary) Wright and Will Wright, Trey and Ashley Prince; daughter, Amy (Ricky) Brooks and their children, Rebecca (Colton) Stinson and Nathan (Jessica) Brooks, Alex (Amanda) Nafe and their children, Will (Emily) Nafe, Cate (Jeremy) Vines, Tyler Nafe, Ashten (Cedric) Mansell, Austen Willard, Matt (Emilie) Allen and Kris Allen; daughter-in-law, Dana Nafe and her children, Emily (Tom) Rary, Sarah (Michael) Bearden and Ben (Laurie) Nafe; numerous great grandchildren; special friend and companion, Annette Kizer; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Visit Rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Nafe family.
