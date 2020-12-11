WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE

Rollin Jon “Ronnie” Dygert, 72, died December 9, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

