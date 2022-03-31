FLORENCE — Romelia Perkins Anderson, 88, died March 26, 2022. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Florence with burial in Bethel Lauderdale Cemetery, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

