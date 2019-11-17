LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Romie Lucas Hall of Lutts, TN departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, from 6:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday at Valley View House of Prayer. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Gary Duboise and Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will follow at Fielder Cemetery, Hardin County, TN.
Mrs. Hall was a member of Valley View House of Prayer. She loved God and her family more than anything. She was the rock of her family, a loving mother and wife, but most of all a child of Jesus Christ. Her passion was quilting and working in her garden. She was a prayer warrior and worked her whole life to serve her Lord.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, James “Jack” Lucas and second husband, Marion “Pete” Hall; parents, John and Connie Ford; brothers, William, John, Robert, Hubert, Henry, Carl, Vernon, and J.P. Ford; sisters, Lillie Henson, Mary Scott, Myrtle Mayhew, Fanny Tabscott, and Vernett Qualls; two infant siblings; and son-in-law, Jimmy “Bondo” Smith.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Smith, Frances Cobb (Tony), and James Larry Lucas (Cheryl); grandchildren, Chris Smith, Michael Smith (Lana), Amanda Oakley (Stratton), James “Jamie” Lucas, Ashley Cobb, and Magan Bullock (Seth); great-grandchildren, Lundun, Cheyenne, Santana, M.J., Makayla, JimmyKeith, Hannah, Ember, Lyla, Lucas, Payton, Sophia, and Katie; two great- great -grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Ford Pfeffer and Maddie Sue Dodd; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Joe Hall and the staff of Wayne County Medical Center for their exceptional care and to Natalie Nance for her faithful care and friendship for many years.
