MUSCLE SHOALS — Rommie Ruth Burnett, age 86, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The visitation was Saturday, May 14, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to following the chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Sam Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery.
Ruth was a native of Lawrence County, Alabama, and a member of East Colbert Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Jr Burnett; parents, Richard and Margaret Rouse; and her sons, Anthony and Glenn Burnett; and her daughter-in-law, Judith Agee.
Ruth is survived by her children, Pam Hayes (Walter), Denise Agee (Willie), Edna Cook (Carl), Clifford Calvin Burnett, Gail Roberts (William), Regina Blasingame, Donna Cartee (Jodie), Rebecca Galbreath (Gary), Tammy Makurat (Bobby), and Tina McDaniel; 14 grandkids; 22 great-grandkids; and 13 great-great-grandkids.
Pallbearers will be Willie Agee, Jr., Gage Agee, Jordyn Cunningham, Ray Presley, Josh Mitchell, and David Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Mitchell, Gary Galbreath, Eric Borden, Isaac Madden, and Micheal Burnett.
