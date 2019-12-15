KILLEN — Ron Shaw, 68, of Killen, passed away December 2nd. A Memorial Service will be held at Greenhill Funeral Home on December 21st at 10 a.m.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol Shaw; daughters, Rachel Zeidman, Emily Kelsey, and Faye Wallin; sons-in-law, Benjamin Zeidman, Robert Kelsey, and John Wallin; grandchildren, Hunter Kelsey, Sierra Maloney, William Kelsey, Stephen Kelsey, Ella Kelsey, Baylor Zeidman, and Ramsey Zeidman.
Rest In Peace, Ron. We will miss you. Fly with the angels.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
