HAMILTON — Ronald Alan Clayton, 76, died March 3, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hamilton Church of Christ. The service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

