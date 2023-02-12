Ronald Eugene Anderson, 64, of Jacksonville passed away February 8, 2023. He was born February 9, 1958 in Florence, Alabama to the late Alfert and Martha (Conner) Anderson. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his two sisters, Viola Anderson and Margaret (Van) Thompson; and his brother, Alfert Wayne Anderson.
Ron graduated from Coffee High School in 1976 and enlisted in the United States Air Force upon graduation. He started his Air Force career in fuel services and later cross-trained to Air Traffic Control where he became a “Master Controller” with both RAPCON (radar approach control) and tower certifications. He retired from the military in 1996 with twenty years of honorable service. Once retired, he was employed by ATI (Air Transport International) as a dispatch clerk.
Ron was married to Pamela (Buck) Anderson for thirty-five years and they shared three loving and accomplished daughters, Tonya Anderson, Audrey (Zack) Davis, and Gabrielle Anderson. He also had one special young man in his life, Damien Adams of Orlando, Florida, whom he held dear to his heart. In addition to his immediate family, Ron leaves to cherish his memory his four siblings, Arthur (Eva) Conner of Cleveland, Tennessee, Emma Jean Everett of Scottdale, Georgia, Earl Anderson of Florence, Alabama, and Shawn (Wanda) Anderson of Jacksonville, Arkansas; his beloved nephew that was like a brother to him, Tyrone Anderson; five dearly loved grandchildren, Braylon, Sanai, Nyla, Madalyn, and Micah; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Ron was a warrior and a proud man who stood firm in his beliefs. He loved his family and had a deep sense of loyalty to them. As he takes his warrior’s rest, let us cherish our memories of him.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. Visitation will be the evening prior, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Ronald will be laid to rest with full military honors following the service at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home, (501) 982-2136.
