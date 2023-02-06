LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Ronald David Burnett, 65, died February 4, 2023. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 6, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was the founder and lifetime member of Gandy Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station11.

