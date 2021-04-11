FLORENCE — Ronald Lee Cook, 70 of Florence, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 after an extended illness. Ronald was retired from TVA, a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army, and a Mason. He was a loving husband and great friend to all.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., in Greenview Memorial Chapel, with Eric Barnett officiating. Burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park with Military honors.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Martha Cook. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Young Cook; and sisters, Brenda Chynoweth and Priscilla Wright.
Family and Friends will serve has pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented