FLORENCE — Ronald Craig Goode, 65, passed from this life on Sunday May 22, 2022, after suffering a stroke. Craig is survived by his son, Johnathon Goode, daughter-in-law, Hanna, and two beautiful granddaughters, Elise and Audrey; his father, Bill Goode; siblings, Catherine Moeller (Michael), Paula Goode, Kim Goode, and John Goode (Stephanie); nieces and nephews, Matthew Mitchell, Lacey Howard, Nathan Howard (Amanda), Kerri Anderson (Shaun), Valerie Oliver, Corey Sanders (Sarah), Chase Goode (Lindsey), and Caitlin Hibbett (Thomas); and an ever-growing number of great-nieces and nephews. Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Goode; niece, Danielle Goode; nephews, Simon Goode and Paul Mitchell.
As a child and teen, Craig was on the Florence Swim Team and was a very talented diver with a promising future, before an injury left him unable to compete. He was a 1975 graduate of Bradshaw High School. After high school he learned the Dental Laboratory arts, and eventually opened his own business crafting crowns and bridges from metal and porcelain. He also loved cooking, and opened Craig’s Café downtown, a favorite Cajun eatery for many locals.
Throughout all his entrepreneurial endeavors, Craig’s heart belonged to his Art. He studied at Ringling School of Art in Sarasota and, later, at The San Francisco Art Institute. Craig was a rolling stone, who followed his dreams and pursued his calling to paint the beauty around him. He always gravitated back to his family home and spent the last few years with his father. Craig was a very talented artist and leaves a wonderful body of work as his legacy.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with Craig’s ashes to be interred at the Goode family farm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kennedy Douglas Museum of Art, in support of local artists.
Greenview Funeral Home assisted the family.
