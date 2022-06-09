CHEROKEE
Ronald D. Collum, age 74, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The family held a private service officiated by Frank Whitaker. Burial is in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Ronald was a native of Cherokee and a member of Mhoontown Methodist Church. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Velma Collum; and his grandson, Ty Collum.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cheryll DeHart Collum; sons, Troy (Melissa), Adam, and Craig (Connie) Collum; brothers, Jackie, Mike, and Terry Collum; grandchildren, Turner and Jordan Collum, Matthew and Chase Lenderman, Susanna Naftel, Britny Pittman, Tamara and Logan Toth, and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jordan and Turner Collum, Larry Pounders, Chase Lenderman, Carter Naftel, and Billy Kingen.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented