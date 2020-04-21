FLORENCE — Ronald D. Gilchrist, 82, of Florence, passed away April 18, 2020. He was a homebuilder in the Shoals area for over 60 years. His passion was his farm and cows in Wayne County, Tennessee.
A private graveside service will be held with Wesley Ayers officiating.
Mr. Gilchrist was preceded in death by his parents, William and Addie Gilchrist; first wife, Jean Arnett Gilchrist; second wife, Charlene Gilchrist; and brothers, J.W. Gilchrist and Kevil Gilchrist.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Gilchrist and Wesley Threet (Jennifer); daughters, Tammy Abston (Shannon) and Natalie Threet, all of Florence; brother, Leon Gilchrist (Faye); sisters, Lois Wright and Opal Allman; grandchildren, Zach Gamble, Trace Threet, Jerrod Threet, Courtney Abston and Garret Threet; and one great-granddaughter, Abrie Gamble.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great- grandfather.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented