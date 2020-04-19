FLORENCE — Ronald D. Gilchrist, 82, of Florence, passed away April 18, 2020. He was an home builder in the Shoals area for over 60 years. His passion was his farm and cows in Wayne County Tennessee.
A private graveside service will be held with Wesley Ayers officiating.
Mr. Gilchrist was preceded in death by his parents, William and Addie Gilchrist; first wife, Jean Arnett Gilchrist; and second wife, Charlene Gilchrist.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Gilchrist and Wesley Threet; daughters, Tammy Abston (Shannon), and Natalie Threet, all of Florence; brother, Leon Gilchrist (Faye); sisters, Lois Wright and Opal Allman; grandchildren, Zach Gamble, Trace Threet, Jerrod Threet, Courtney Abston, and Garret Threet; and one great granddaughter, Abrie Gamble.
He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented