MUSCLE SHOALS — Ronald E. Balentine, 56, died January 9, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you