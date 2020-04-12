TUSCUMBIA — Ronald Edwin “Ron” Austin, 70, of Tuscumbia passed away at home Thursday, April 9, 2020. In compliance with the state health order, a private family service will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with Bro. Marley Wilbanks officiating. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery.
Ron was a retired carpenter and a member of Freedom Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ledford and Marie Austin and son, Ronnie Austin.
Ron is survived by his wife, Faye Austin; children, Heath Austin, Tina Austin, Corey Austin, Jacob Austin, and Cindy Babin; sister, Elizabeth Roberson Bland; grandchildren, Chase, Autumn, Alex, Alec, Koby, Zoe, Brayden, Andy, Kenzie, Gabriel, and Savannah.
Pallbearers are Jacob, Heath, and Corey Austin, Austin Rainey, Brian Willis, and Bobby Archer.
“Daddy, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you dearly.”
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute for the family.
