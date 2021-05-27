FLORENCE — Ronald Elliott Lyndon “Ace”, 79, died May 21, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. He was the husband of Glenda Lyndon.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.