FLORENCE — Ronald Elliott Lyndon “Ace”, 79 of Florence, Alabama passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home; a Celebration of Life will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Mr. Joe Bogle will be officiating.
Ronald came to Florence in 1967 and worked for Reynolds Metals until 2000. He was an outdoorsman loving fishing and hunting. He was at home in a treestand or on the water fishing. Moreover, he was a fine craftsman and enjoyed making knives.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Glenda; his sons, Steve, Carey, and Scott; his sister, Carolyn; his brothers, Bill (Nancy) and John (Ann); and his grandchildren and great-great-grandson.
Preceding him in death was his father, Edmund Nash; his mother, Pearl Lois; sister, Nancy Sue; brothers, Donnie, Eddie, and Jerry; and his daughter, Carolyn Yvonne.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
