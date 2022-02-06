FLORENCE — Ronald Dale English, 78, of Florence died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his residence.
A graveside service was held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Florence City Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home assisted the family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loulie Jones English; and brother-in-law, Bert Jones.
Mr. English is survived by his wife, Jean Mayfield English; children, Bobby English (Carla), Kristy English, and Brian English (Atina); grandchildren, Abbie, Jacob, Olivia, Sydney, Kathryn, Matthew, Samuel, and Blakely; great-grandchildren, Landon and Lincoln; brothers, Larry English and Danny English (Susan); sister-in-law, Nita Jones; nieces and nephews; step-children, Wanda, Donna, and Chris.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented