FLORENCE — Mr. Ronald H. Erwin, 74, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from noon-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Ronald was the husband of Mrs. Janice Erwin.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.