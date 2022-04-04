FLORENCE — Ronald Henry Erwin, 74, of Florence, passed away April 2, 2022. He was a member of IBEW #558, a retired electrician from Tennessee Valley Authority, and he was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Wood and Waylon Huguley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
Mr. Erwin was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Erwin; and sister, Sherry Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Barkley Erwin of Florence; daughter, Shelley Smith (Wesley) of Florence; brother, Randal (Liz) of Florence; sister, Deborah Tucker (Steve) of Rogersville; and grandchildren, Caden and Cale Shelton.
Pallbearers will be Caden Shelton, Cale Shelton, Waylon Huguley, Brandon Berry, Tim Barkley, and Austin Barkley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Coty Vickery, and Dwight Watkins.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
