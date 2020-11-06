MUSCLE SHOALS — Ronald Garner Jr., 39, died October 28, 2020. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

