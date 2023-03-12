MUSCLE SHOALS — Ronald Green, 69, died March 4, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.

