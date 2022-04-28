KILLEN — Ronald Gregory “Greg” Wilkes, 54, died April 25, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hill Cemetery.

