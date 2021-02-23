FLORENCE — Ronald H Mahan of Florence, Alabama died January 29, 2021 at age 85.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat Mahan; daughter, Rhonda Guthmiller (Randy); son, Paul Mahan; grandson, Joshua Austin (Kaci) and great-grandson, Gunner Austin, and granddaughter Elly Austin. He is also survived by his twin brother, Donald Mahan (Dee); his younger brother, Charles Mahan (Jo Ann) and his little sister, Carol Brown (Tom).
A memorial service will be held at the church he loved, Our Redeemer Lutheran Florence, Alabama on March 8, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
Elkins Funeral Home assisted the family.
Commented