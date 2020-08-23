ATHENS — Ronald James Salmond, 80, died August 22, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday in Moulton Memory Gardens, Lawrence Funeral Home assisting. Ronald was the husband of Wynell Craig Salmond.

