RUSSELLVILLE
Ronald Joe Colburn, 69, died December 8, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was the husband of Wanda Hester Colburn.
