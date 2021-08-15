FLORENCE — Ronald John Dunlap, age 77, of Florence, Alabama, passed away July 12, 2021, as he entered the golden gates of heaven. Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1:00 pm -2:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel, 1950 Helton Drive, Florence, Alabama, 35630, with a Memorial Service starting at 2:00 pm.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kathryn and Roscoe Dunlap. Survivors include his loving wife, companion, and business partner, Kay Dunlap. Also surviving are his children, Ronnie Dunlap (Michelle), Kayla Brackin (David); siblings, Sherry Seigafuse and Jennie Bolton; grandchildren, Trinity Dunlap, Alydia Underwood and Elianna Carter.
Ron was a graduate from Penn Ridge High School and The University of North Carolina with degrees in Management Development and Business Administration. He also attended Dale Carnegie School at Pennsylvania State University. He went to Cape Fear Technical Institute, Wilmington, North Carolina, for principals of supervision, job relation training, and art of motivating people in 1972. He served in the United States Marine Corps 1960-1964.
He begin his career at National Welders supply Company in Wilmington, North Carolina 1964 as a route salesman and progressed to Assistant Manager;
Merritt Holland Company, Wilmington, North Carolina, District Manager 1968-1973;
Southern Welding Supplies, Wilmington, North Carolina, sales manager 1973-1975;
OKI Supply Company, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, General Manager, Eastern Division 1975-1980;
Alabama Oxygen Company, Muscle Shoals, Alabama, District Manager, 1981-1983;
J.B. Alloy Company, Manger for Western Division-Montebello, CA, 1983-1984;
Bearing Sales, Inc. District Manager, North West Division, Kent, Washington, 1984-1988;
Nasco Inc., District Manager, Northwest Division, Tacoma, Washington, Canada and Alaska, 1988-1996;
District Manager, Northwest Division, 1988-1993;
District Manager, Northeast Division, 1993-1996;
Welding Technologies, President, Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, 1996-2000;
Gordan Sales Inc., VP Sales Marketing, Olympia, Washington, 2000-2007;
Irontech Welding Supply Ind., VP Sales Marketing, Portland, Oregon, 2007-2008;
Ron moved back to Alabama after retiring to be with family.
He was a lifetime member of AWS and NWS, lifetime member of the Elk Foundation in Portland, Oregon, Lions Club Member, Former Chairman and Unit Commander, Killen Rescue, Former Board of Trustee Advisory Committee Member, Cape Fear Technical Institute, Former Board of Trustee Lenior Community College, Former Chief and Founder of Leland of Rescue Squad, Leland, North Carolina.
He was a former deacon at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed salmon fishing, big game hunting, stamp collecting, camping with Kay and the dogs, Luke and Duke in their motor home on the beach and the mountains, and also loved going horseback riding on the beach. Before he got sick he owned and operated his own flea market in Central Heights, Florence, Alabama. He and Kay enjoyed being home together and occasionally going out for dinner.
The family would like to thank the North Alabama Medical Center for the care provided by the doctors, nurses, techs and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Florence, Alabama. Also a special thanks to his care giver, Becky Franks, at Help at Home Inc in Muscle Shoals.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
