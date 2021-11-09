BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Ronald Lee Gassaway, 49, died November 6, 2021. Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery, Russellville.

