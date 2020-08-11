TUSCUMBIA — Ronald Lee Gray “Buddy”, 70, died August 9, 2020. There will be no services at his request. He was the husband of Judy Clement Gray. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

TimesDaily
