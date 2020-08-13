SHEFFIELD — Ronald Lee Gray “Buddy”, 70, entrepreneur, owner and craftsman of Gray’s Golf, Sheffield, beloved husband of Judy Clement Gray, went peacefully to his heavenly home in his healed new body early Sunday, August 9, 2020. Mr. Gray died from heart disease after complications from a sudden illness.
Mr. Gray was born and raised in Fayetteville, TN, moved to Sheffield and in 1970 became Buick/Olds Jr. Automobile Salesman of the Year while working at Miley/Buick-Oldsmobile. Married in 1975, Ron and Judy spent 45 blessed, happy, wonderful and adventurous years together.
From his youth, Ron was a devoted, faithful Christian and a longtime member and supporter of Cliff Haven Church of God of Prophecy in Sheffield. He will be greatly missed by the congregation, his family, friends, and acquaintances.
Ron was a very fine, honest, and trustworthy man. He was friendly and always tried to uplift others with positive, kind words. When asked “How are you?” He always responded “Doing good for a young man!” Resulting in a chuckle as one observed his white hair, beard, and mustache.
He and Judy loved to travel and they were fortunate to spend a month exploring America and later many foreign countries including Africa and New Zealand. They had so much fun together that anytime they got in the car they made it an adventure even on a short day trip.
Ron’s passion was golf, loved gardening, and growing beautiful roses for Judy. He filled her kitchen window all season with gorgeous blooms even some long stems. He enjoyed going to auctions, buying and selling antiques, dressing with meticulous style and in retirement developed his own “Cowboy Joe” distinctive look with fancy hats, boots, and starched attire. He was a talented professional drummer and loved playing. He had played in bands, for a gospel quartet, at church and occasionally sat in at Fame Studios in the late 60’s.
Ron was an avid supporter of Judy in her 35-year career teaching choral and elementary music in Muscle Shoals and attended almost every performance and event. After retirement, he loved helping her with music classes for children in the Extended Day Program.
Special thanks to Ron’s doctors and ICU nurses at Helen Keller Hospital for their excellent and kind care for Ron and Judy. Special loving thanks go to cousins who are attending Mrs. Gray.
There will be no service or visitation due to Covid and cremation at Mr. Gray’s request. Thanks to everyone for support through cards, calls, and especially prayers.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
