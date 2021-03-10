HAMILTON — Ronald Lee Wiginton, 64, died March 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Shiloh Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

