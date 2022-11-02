MUSCLE SHOALS — Ronald Luther Henson, 83, of Muscle Shoals died October 22, 2022, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Betty McGill Henson; children, Loralee Henson Kimbrough (Michael), Sheila Gail Wiedemeyer, and Jim Henson; grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Allison Kimbrough, Kelly Dorroh (Joseph), and Kyle Kimbrough (Lexi); great-grandchildren, Evie and Jewell Dorroh; brothers, Thomas Dixon and Paul Wallace; special sister, Betty Sue Wooten; special brother, Kenneth Rhoden.
He was preceded in death by father, Luther Stancell Henson; mother, Ruth Agus Bullion Henson Ross; great-grandchildren, Noah and Jase Kimbrough.
He was a graduate of Sheffield High School and Florence College of Business. He was active in Jail Ministries and Visitation Programs with the church. He loved fishing, golf, bird watching-especially Eagles. He was an avid Alabama Football fan.
Pallbearers were Mike Kimbrough, Johnny Wallace, and Wade Hunt. Honorary pallbearers were Russ Blackwell, Paul Birdwell, Stan Brook, and Horase Cleveland. Wade Hunt officiated the private service.
Special thanks to Lexi Kimbrough, Amedysis Hospice-Jamie RN, Marsha CNA, Laykin CNA; Helen Keller-Joss RN, Randy Tanner (Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens), and Chris Tank (Elkins Funeral Home).
