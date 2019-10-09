KILLEN — Ronald Lynn Harville passed away recently at the age of 83. Ronald was born on January 10, 1936 in Decatur, AL. He graduated from Athens Bible School in 1954 and graduated from the University of Alabama- Huntsville in 1975. Ronald worked as a chemist and a quality engineer for Revere Aluminum, Unisys, Eaton Corporation and Teledyne- Brown. He owned and operated Harrington Florist in Scottsboro, AL until his retirement.
Ronald was a member of Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville where he served as a deacon and a song leader. After moving to Scottsboro, Ronald was a member of Broad Street Church of Christ where he served as an elder, song leader and Sunday school teacher. He was also later a member of Cross Point Church of Christ upon moving to Killen, AL until his passing.
He loved God, his family, and Alabama football. He could build or fix just about anything. He had many talents, including a beautiful singing voice, painting, and growing beautiful flower gardens, especially roses.
He is survived by his sister, Gwen Moran and husband, Alton, and by his sister, Jan Harville; daughter, Cindy Radtke and husband, Jeff; his son, Keith Harville and wife, Becky, and his son, Greg Harville and wife, Tammy; his granddaughters, Brooklyn Campbell and husband, Ben, Brittany Stephenson and husband, Adam, Sarah Byrket and husband, Bill and Meagan Claire Harville; his grandsons, Evan Radtke, Brandon Harville, Jason Tyler Harville and wife, Courtney, Dylan Harville and Elliot Harville; his great-grand children, Brooks Campbell, Griffin Campbell, Annabelle Radtke, Andrew Radtke, Abigail Byrket, Aela Harville and Emmeric Harville; sisters-in-law, Dorthy Evett and husband, Al, Mary Sublett and Frankie Sublett; brothers-in-law, Phares Birdwell, Charles Sublett and wife, Ilona, Billy Lee Subett and wife, Suzie, Joe Sublett and wife, Rita, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Ann Sublett Harville; his parents, Jewell and Verna Harville; brother, Frank Harville; sister, Ann Birdwell and grandson, Jonathan Radtke.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Ronald and Barbara Harville at a date later yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Run2TheCross, C/O Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35633 in memory of Ronald Harville.
