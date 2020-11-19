LYNN — Ronald Mitchell Haley, 76, died November 17, 2020. Visitation is Friday, 10 a.m. to noon service time, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Burial to follow in Haley Cemetery, Whitehouse Community.

