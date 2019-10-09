LEXINGTON — Ronald Keith Mitchell, 75, of Lexington, AL, passed away October 6, 2019. Mr. Mitchell was a retired machinist from Reynolds Aluminum Company and a United States Army veteran. He was a member and Deacon of Lexington First Baptist Church and a member of Lexington Town Council. He loved to spend all day crappie fishing whenever he could. Ronald also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Judy Cockrell Mitchell; sons, Darian Mitchell (Shawn) and Kevin Mitchell, both of Lexington; sisters, Mary Ann Balch (Lelon) of Lexington and Judy McClure of Florence; grandchildren, Tristin Wilson, Alyssa Mitchell, Mycala Mitchell, TK Mitchell, Bradley Mitchell, Faith Mitchell, Carson Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Fisher and Ruby Taylor Mitchell; and son, Bradley T. Mitchell.
Visitation was Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lexington First Baptist Church. The funeral service will be today at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Jeff Cruse and Rev. Larry Bullard officiating. Burial will be in Pettus Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Tristin Wilson, TK Mitchell, Bradley Mitchell, and nephews, Mickey McClure, Brit McClure and Greg Gilliam. Honorary pallbearers will be the Adult Men Sunday School Class and the Deacons of Lexington First Baptist Church.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
