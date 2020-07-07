CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE — Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” G. Arnold was born in Sheffield, AL on March 20, 1953 to Durie Arnold, who preceded him in death, and his mother, Claudia Arnold who currently resides in Atlanta, GA. He was the oldest of his six siblings. Ronnie transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, June 29, 2020, Cleveland, TN.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was an Elder at Saint James Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America in Cleveland, TN. He was also a loyal member of the 100 Black Men of Bradley County, TN. Ronnie graduated from Sheffield High School (Sheffield, AL). He was a United States Naval veteran, honorably discharged in 1977. He was employed for over 35 years with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) after which he retired and enjoyed serving his church and community.
He was united in Holy Matrimony to Nepsie Johnson Arnold and leaves her to cherish his memory along with his three children, Tiffany, Ronnie Jr., Jameson; and his four granddaughters, Haley, Dorian, Bianka, Darryn. Also, his loving mother; sisters, Carol, Marilyn, Trina; brothers, Kenny, Steve, Durrell; and many other family and friends.
Commented