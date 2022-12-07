ATHENS
Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Lash 82, died December 4, 2022. Services will be 11 a.m. Sunday in the chapel of Spry Funeral Home, Athens. Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hill Cemetery.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented