ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Ronald Thomas Buttram, 58, died November 7, 2020. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in St. Joseph Methodist Cemetery. He was a paramedic for Lawrence County EMS.

