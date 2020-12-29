LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ronald Paul “Rip” Van Vickle, age 75, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Ron was a devoted husband and a loving father. He was a singer and loved music. He loved living on Wilson Lake. He was an avid boater, golfer, and a member of Turtle Point Golf and Yacht Club where he carried the status of Commodore. He was an expert snow skier and a fixture of Summit County, Colorado where he skied with a great group of guys for forty plus years, until hanging up his skis in 2017.
He was a graduate of MTSU, a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, the Kiwanis Club, and Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was co-owner of Van Vickle Insurance in Lawrenceburg, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Junior and Frances Danley Van Vickle.
He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia “Pinky” Daughtry Van Vickle of Florence, AL; son, Rhett Van Vickle (Mary Tom) of Lebanon, TN; daughter, Lyndsay Claire Fukai (Hiro) of Opelika, AL; and brother, Danley Rhett “Dan” Van Vickle (Kathy LaRue) of Gulf Shores, AL.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
