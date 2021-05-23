SUMMERTOWN, TN — Ronald Stephen “Stevie” Vaughn, 63, died May 20.2021. Visitation will be held May 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the chapel, with burial in Branesville Cemetery. He was a member of House of Prayer Apostolic Church.

