LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Ronald Wayne Thigpen, 79, died February 15, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

