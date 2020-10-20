LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Rondal Clifford “Ron” Owens, 79, died October 17, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Crossroads Cemetery. He was a member of Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

